Feb 7 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates unchanged

* Sri Lanka year-on-year growth of credit extended to the private sector by commercial banks remained high at 21.9 per cent by end 2016 - cenbank

* Sri Lanka cenbank says it is anticipated that the growth of monetary and credit aggregates would gradually moderate during 2017

* Sri Lanka cenbank says cumulative deficit in the trade balance expanded further to US dollars 8.2 billion during the first eleven months of 2016

* Sri Lanka cenbank says earnings from tourism and workers' remittances continued to dampen the adverse impact of the trade deficit on the overall balance of payments

* Sri Lanka cenbank says realisation of FDI inflows was below expectations in the first nine months of the year Source text - (bit.ly/2ldtcGH)