Feb 13 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14- day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14- day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 145.25 billion rupees at 14- day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 145.25 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2lGlhyV)