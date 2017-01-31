BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc :
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.59
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.41
* Q4 revenue increased 6 percent to $4.95 billion
Q4 Life Sciences Solutions segment revenue grew 10 percent to $1.34 billion
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement