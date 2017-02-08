BRIEF-India's Premier Polyfilm March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 9.4 million rupees versus profit3.3 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 342.34 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 342.34 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kqTP9L
* March quarter net profit 42.9 million rupees versus 38.5 million rupees year ago