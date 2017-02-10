BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 300.08 billion rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 372.05 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 61.56 percent at cut-off rate at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2kzwClF
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago