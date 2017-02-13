Nikkei edges up in choppy trade as markets await for U.S. data
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts
Feb 13 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 64.50 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 64.50 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kidk5S
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high