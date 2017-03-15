US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
(Corrects sale value and floating rate of 36-month and 60-month bonds in third and fourth bullet points)
March 14 Central Bank of Sri Lanka
* Sri Lanka sells $177 million of 12-month development bonds at 6-month libor + floating rate of 254.97 bps - cenbank
* Sri Lanka sells $341.25 million of 24-month development bonds at 6-month libor + floating rate of 319.15 bps - cenbank
* Sri Lanka sells $208.77 million of 36-month development bonds at 6-month libor + floating rate of 376.48 bps - cenbank
* Sri Lanka sells $154.23 million of 60-month development bonds at 6-month libor + floating rate of 411.43 bps - cenbank Source text: bit.ly/2nErGL6
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)