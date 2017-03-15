(Corrects sale value and floating rate of 36-month and 60-month bonds in third and fourth bullet points)

March 14 Central Bank of Sri Lanka

* Sri Lanka sells $177 million of 12-month development bonds at 6-month libor + floating rate of 254.97 bps - cenbank

* Sri Lanka sells $341.25 million of 24-month development bonds at 6-month libor + floating rate of 319.15 bps - cenbank

* Sri Lanka sells $208.77 million of 36-month development bonds at 6-month libor + floating rate of 376.48 bps - cenbank

* Sri Lanka sells $154.23 million of 60-month development bonds at 6-month libor + floating rate of 411.43 bps - cenbank Source text: bit.ly/2nErGL6