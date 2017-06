May 23 Reserve Bank of India:

* INDIA CENBANK: 15 STATES RAISE 133.25 BLN RUPEES VIA LOANS, ABOVE TARGETED 126.50 BLN RUPEES

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON GUJARAT, TAMIL NADU, UTTAR PRADESH AT 7.52 PCT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON ODISHA AT 7.53 PCT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON ANDHRA PRADESH, MAHARASHTRA, RAJASTHAN, SIKKIM AT 7.51 PCT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON ASSAM AT 7.55 PCT; CUT OFF ON GOA, PUNJAB AT 7.49 PCT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON JAMMU AND KASHMIR, TRIPURA AT 7.50 PCT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON REISSUE OF 7.27% ODISHA SDL 2036 ISSUED ON JANUARY 25, 2017 AT 97.40 RUPEES

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON HIMACHAL PRADESH AT 7.54 PCT; HARYANA AT 7.53 PCT

Source - bit.ly/2qKK4X5

(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru)