BEIJING Oct 18 China has laid foundations that should allow the country to beat or exceed the annual government growth target, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

"We have 7.7 percent growth in September, which laid a solid foundation for achieving the full-year growth target. So we are confident that we can achieve the 7.5 percent full-year growth or above," Sheng Laiyun, NBS spokesman told a news conference.

For highlights of the key comments from the news conference to accompany the release of China's third quarter economic activity data, double click on the code in brackets. (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)