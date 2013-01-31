* Fund managers raise suggested equity weightings to 27-mth
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Jan 31 Chinese fund managers boosted
their recommended equity weightings in January to a 27-month
high on optimism over the economic outlook and prospects of
continued capital inflows, the latest Reuters fund poll showed.
The average recommended stock weighting over the next three
months jumped to 85.8 percent from 81.9 percent a month earlier,
according to the monthly poll of nine China-based fund managers
conducted this week.
They slashed suggested allocations for bonds to 4 percent
from last month's 5.8 percent, and reduced recommended cash
holdings to 10.2 percent from 12.4 percent.
"All eyes are now on what policies the new leadership will
roll out," said one of the fund managers, who declined to be
identified. "Clearer economic policies would increase investor
confidence further."
New policies are expected to be unveiled after China's
Communist Party Congress to be held in March.
The CSI300 index of top Chinese companies .CSI300 has
surged around 25 percent over the past two months.
China's economy has already showed signs of strengthening.
Gross domestic product grew 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter,
snapping a streak of seven consecutive quarters of slowdown.
Profits earned by China's industrial companies also jumped in
December. [ID:nL4N0AW029]
Also whetting investors' risk appetite is the expectation
that foreign capital will keep flowing into the stock market.
China has been rapidly expanding a quota-based scheme that
allows foreign investors to buy Chinese stocks and bonds. Top
securities regulator Guo Shuqing said this month that the
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme can
increase 10 times, boosting market confidence. [ID:nH9N09R00Y]
On sector allocation, fund managers cut their suggested
weightings in financial stocks to 18.8 percent from 20.1 percent
last month on views the sector .SSEFN, which has gained nearly
40 percent over the past two months, is no longer cheap.
The fund mangers also reduced suggested weightings for
machinery stocks to 12.1 percent from 12.4 percent, while
keeping steady their recommended exposure to the automobile
sector at around 9 percent.
