* Fund managers cut suggested equity weightings amid policy concerns

* Raise bond, cash weightings

* Reduce exposure to metal stocks; recommend electronics

By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, March 29 Chinese fund managers reduced their recommended equity weightings for the second month in a row in March as prospects of more tightening measures and economic uncertainty sapped investors' appetite, the latest Reuters fund poll showed.

The average recommended stock weighting fell to 80.4 percent from last month's 83.4 percent, according to the monthly poll of eight China-based fund managers conducted this week.

But they raised suggested allocations for bonds to 5.8 percent from last month's 5.1 percent, and increased recommended cash holdings to 13.9 percent from 11.5 percent.

"There's uncertainty over whether there would be more tightening policies ahead. We are also awaiting details of the real estate curbs by provincial governments and how they will be executed," said one fund manager who declined to be identified.

"Investors are also closely monitoring China's economic data for March and April as well as economic recovery progress in the U.S. and Europe."

China's banking regulator on Wednesday called on lenders to monitor wealth management business distributed through their branches, keep clear accounting documentation and limit the credit exposure of certain kinds of product to 4 percent of the bank's total assets. [ID:nL3N0CK46H]

The news triggered a slide in financial stocks, knocking down the CSI300 index of top companies .CSI300 to three-month lows on Thursday.

In terms of sector allocation, fund managers slashed suggested weightings in metal stocks to 4.5 percent from 7 percent.

Meanwhile, recommended exposure to the electronics sector rose to a 12-month high of 9.9 percent from 8 percent a month earlier.

The CSI300 index .CSI300 of the largest mainland-listed companies gained nearly 30 percent between end-November and its peak on Feb. 6, but profit-taking and macro-economic concerns have forced a correction since then. The index is now up by a more modest 17.1 percent from its end-November trough and is on track for a loss of 1.3 percent in the first quarter.

