BEIJING, April 9 China and the United States
must cooperate on combating Internet theft, the U.S. envoy to
China said on Tuesday, the latest comment in an issue that has
become a thorn in relations between countries.
Ambassador Gary Locke also told a U.S.-China Internet
Industry Forum in Beijing that all countries must find a
legitimate balance between governance and a free, open internet.
Locke's comments come a month after U.S. intelligence
officials warned that for the first time, cyber attacks had
replaced terrorism as the top threat to the United States.
A U.S. computer security company said in February that a
secretive Chinese military unit was likely behind a series of
hacking attacks that targeted the United States and stole data
from more than 100 companies.
China dismissed the accusation as baseless.
