BEIJING, July 19 Qihoo 360 Technology Co QIHU.N is in talks with Sohu.com Inc (SOHU.O) to buy Sohu's Sogou search engine, Qihoo chief financial officer Alex Xu said on Friday.

"Right now we're not in the pricing stage yet. We're still trying to figure out a way whether we can get this piece of asset and fully integrate it," he said in a telephone interview with Reuters.

Qihoo, a $7 billion U.S.-listed company, has been eating away at Baidu Inc's (BIDU.O) dominant share of China's search engine market since breaking onto the scene last year, and is now the country's second biggest with 15 percent of the market.

The Sogou search engine has a market share of 8 percent.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; editing by Jonathan Standing)

((paul.carsten@thomsonreuters.com)(+86 10 6627 1299)(Reuters Messaging: paul.carsten.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: QIHOO SOHU/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.