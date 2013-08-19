China's securities regulator stresses need for market stability
BEIJING, April 15 The head of China's securities regulator said on Saturday that stock exchange overseers must "brandish the sword" and combat any activities that disturb market order.
SHANGHAI Aug 19 Everbright Securities , the Chinese brokerage caught up in mistaken trades on Friday and again this week, said human error was responsible for a mistaken bond trade on Monday morning.
Monday's mistake occurred on a trade with a face value of 10 million yuan ($1.64 million) of government bonds. A trader mistakenly inputted a yield of 4.20 percent, 25 basis points higher than the yield on the same bond at Friday's close, the brokerage said in a statement on its website on Monday afternoon.
The Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission blamed a trading system error for mistaken stock trades that occurred on Friday. ($1 = 6.1150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Ryan Woo)
