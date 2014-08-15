BEIJING Aug 15 Chinese banks reported a weighted average core capital adequacy ratio of 10.1 percent at the end of June, up slightly from 10 percent at the end of March, the country's top banking regulator said on Friday.

Chinese banks have set aside an outstanding amount of 1.82 trillion yuan ($296.1 billion) provisions for possible loan losses at the end of the second quarter, bringing the provision coverage ratio to 262.9 percent, down from 273 percent at the end of March.

"The Chinese banking sector posted a relatively stable performance in the second quarter, with the non-performing loan ratio capped at a relatively low level," the China Banking Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn

It also added that loan-to-deposit ratio for Chinese lenders stood at 65 percent at the end of June, compared with the official cap of 75 percent. (1 US dollar = 6.1470 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)