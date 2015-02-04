German new car sales down 8 pct in April on fewer selling days -source
BERLIN, May 3 German new car sales fell about 8 percent in April to around 290,000 autos on three fewer selling days, an industry source said on Wednesday.
Feb 5 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
* Preliminary 2014 net profit up around 12 percent to 24.8 billion yuan ($3.97 billion)
* Total sales volume increased by 10.1 percent to 5.62 million vehicles
* SAIC is China's largest car manufacturer Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2472 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Sue-Lin Wong)
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 930.0 million zlotys ($241.80 million)versus 889.0 million zlotys a year ago