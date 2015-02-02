SHANGHAI Feb 2 The head of the Shenzhen Stock
Exchange said the design of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock
connector scheme has been completed and will match the design of
the currently running Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector scheme,
the official Securities Times reported on Monday.
The paper, which is operated by the government publication
the People's Daily, quoted "recent comments" made by Wu Lujun in
Hong Kong, without giving a specific date. Wu said technical
preparations had begun now that the design was complete, the
report said.
Foreign investors have been eagerly awaiting more
information on the design and timeline for the opening of the
Shenzhen exchange to foreign capital. Shenzhen is seen as
housing more dynamic, private companies in hot sectors like
pharmaceuticals and information technology, as compared to
Shanghai, more dominated by state-owned financial giants.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)