SHANGHAI, June 2 China's central bank on Tuesday
issued rules governing the transfer of large-scale certificates
of deposit (CDs), saying they will pave the way for full
interest rate liberalisation.
The announcement, on the central bank's website, said that
the CDs will be covered by China's deposit insurance programme.
It said the CDs can be issued to individuals, non-financial
firms or institutional investors, subject to different minimum
thresholds. Individuals need a minimum of 300,000 yuan
($48,400), while institutions will need 10 million yuan to
participate.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said floating rates for
the CDs will be based on the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate
(SHIBOR).
It has been driving the use of CDs as a way to free the flow
of capital within its financial system and market-determined
interest rates.
($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)