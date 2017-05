May 7 Nissan Motor Co Ltd 7201.T>

* Says April China auto sales down 19.4 percent y/y versus 5.4 percent fall in March

* Jan-April China auto sales down 2.5 percent y/y versus 19.1 percent rise year ago

* Says increasing competition in smaller car segment and continued sluggish sales of light commercial vehicles factors for decline in April Further company coverage: (Reporting by Kazunori Takada)