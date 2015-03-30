BEIJING, March 30 A top executive of state-run China Southern Power Grid is under investigation for "serious disciplinary violations", the graft watchdog of Guangdong province said on Monday.

Qi Dacai is a vice president and director of the Southern Power Grid, the local government said in a short statement on gdjct.gd.gov.cn. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Adam Rose; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)