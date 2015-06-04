BRIEF-The Eastern Company reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Reports first quarter sales increase of 9% and earnings of $0.24 per share versus $0.10 per share in the first quarter of 2016
June 4 General Motors Co says:
* May China vehicle sales totalled 252,567, down 4.0 percent y/y, versus 0.4 percent y/y decrease in April
* January to May China vehicle sales at 1,472,186, up 5.1 percent y/y Source text: [bit.ly/1G7WMjP] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Pengrowth delivers transformational debt reduction in first quarter driven by asset sales