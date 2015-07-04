BEIJING, July 4 Leaders of 25 major Chinese
mutual fund houses on Saturday promised to subscribe to their
companies' equity funds, the latest effort to stem a stock
market slide of nearly 30 percent since mid-June.
The firms also would seek to speed up the application and
issuance of equity funds, the Asset Management Association of
China said in a statement on their website after a meeting in
Beijing.
The announcement follows near-daily government policy moves
over the past week, including an interest rate cut and a
relaxation of margin lending rules, that have so far failed to
arrest the sell-off, which some market watchers fear could turn
into a full-blown crash.
(Reporting by Sam Shen and Michael Martina; Editing by
Catherine Evans)