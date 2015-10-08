Oct 8 Uber China :

* Says to invest 6.3 bln yuan ($992 mln) in China over "long-term" period

* Uber China says registers in Shanghai free trade zone (FTZ) with registration capital of 2.1 billion yuan

* Uber China says preparing to apply for Internet car hailing platform permit ahead of expected new regulations ($1 = 6.3499 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Adam Jourdan)