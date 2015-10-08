BRIEF-Nevsun Resources says Peter Kukielski appointed CEO and president
* Nevsun resources ltd - kukielski replaces cliff davis, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year
Oct 8 Uber China :
* Says to invest 6.3 bln yuan ($992 mln) in China over "long-term" period
* Uber China says registers in Shanghai free trade zone (FTZ) with registration capital of 2.1 billion yuan
* Uber China says preparing to apply for Internet car hailing platform permit ahead of expected new regulations ($1 = 6.3499 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Adam Jourdan)
* Digicel announces proposed increase in credit facilities and repayment of 7.000 pct senior notes due 2020