BRIEF-Nippon View Hotel buys back 109,400 shares for 149.3 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 109,400 shares for 149.3 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30
July 1 Toyota Motor Corp says:
* June China vehicle sales total 100,600 cars, +41.7 percent y/y, versus 13.3 percent rise in May
* Jan-June China vehicle sales total 512,800 cars, +10.1 percent y/y, versus 11.7 percent rise year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring)
May 8 Ginza Renoir Co Ltd * Says chairman, Fumio Komiyama passed away on May 4 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/Pds35a Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)