BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
July 2 Honda Motor Co says:
* June China vehicle sales total 73,381 units, +26.1 percent y/y, versus 32.3 percent rise in May
* Jan-June China vehicle sales total 460,901, +30.4 percent y/y Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1JyPUPF] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.