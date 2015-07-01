China stocks fall as regulatory fears deepen; Hong Kong up
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
BEIJING, July 1 China's securities regulator said it has approved plans by BOCOM International Holdings Co, the Hong Kong-based investment banking and securities unit of Bank of Communications Company Ltd to buy a 33.3 percent stake in Hua Ying Securities Co for 266 million yuan ($42.90 million).
($1 = 6.2009 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
