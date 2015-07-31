BEIJING, July 31 China's securities regulator
said on Friday that recent emergency measures to stabilize the
stock market were necessary but temporary, while the
government's commitment to market-oriented reforms has not
changed.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) told a
news conference in Beijing that China would gradually push
forward plans for a registration-based initial public offering
(IPO) system.
CSRC has suspended IPOs after the country's stock market
crashed in mid-June.
"Reducing or suspending IPOs to stabilize the market is
necessary," CSRC said.
"Some emergency measures are short-term in nature, while the
direction toward market-oriented reforms remains unchanged."
Separately, CSRC also said it had suspended review of
applications by some asset managers to create certain types of
structured investment products.
(Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Pete Sweeney; Writing by
Samuel Shen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)