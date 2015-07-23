BEIJING, July 23 The Postal Savings Bank of China, China's biggest bank by outlets, has injected 74 billion yuan ($11.9 billion) into a state-backed Chinese margin lender to support the share market, a domestic news website reported on Thursday.

The website www.cnstock.com quoted Xu Xueming, vice president of the Postal Savings Bank of China, as saying that the cash was pumped into China Securities Finance Corp to stem a rout in China's stock market earlier this month.

The website is run by state-backed media outlet Shanghai Securities News. ($1 = 6.2091 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)