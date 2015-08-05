BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto secures loan facility agreement
* Entered into facility agreement with syndicate of banks with standard chartered bank (hong kong) limited acting as facility agent
Aug 5 Nissan Motor Co Ltd says:
* July China vehicle sales total 84,200, -13.9 percent y/y, versus +0.1 percent in June
* Jan-July vehicle sales total 672,100, +2.8 percent y/y Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Dick's Sporting says filing form 8-K/A to correct a computation error in co's press release with its current report on form 8-K, filed with SEC on March 7