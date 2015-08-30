SHANGHAI/BEIJING Aug 30 China Construction Bank
Corp, the country's second-biggest lender by assets, reported
flat first-half net profit, accompanied by a rise in bad debt.
CCB said its net profit for the
January-June period was 131.9 billion yuan ($20.65 billion),
flat from 130.7 billion yuan in the year-earlier period.
The first-half figure implies a net profit of 64.9 billion
yuan in the second quarter, flat from 64.9 billion yuan in the
same period of 2014, according to Reuters calculations.
Forecasts for second-quarter net profit by three analysts
averaged 65.3 billion yuan, according to StarMine data.
CCB said its ratio of non-performing loans increased to
1.42 percent at the end of June from 1.30 percent at end-March
and 1.19 percent at the end of 2014.
($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Jenny Su and Dominique
Patton in Beijing; Editing by Richard Borsuk)