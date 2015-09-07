BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
Sept 7 General Motors Co says:
* August China vehicle sales total 248,815, -4.8 percent y/y, versus -4.0 percent in July
* Jan-August China vehicle sales total 2.2 million, +2.3 percent y/y Source text: [bit.ly/1QjwONc] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
* Changed brand name of its Garrett Replacement and Performance Aftermarket Turbochargers to Honeywell Garrett Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: