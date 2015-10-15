BRIEF-Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel in South Korea
* Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel In South Korea
Oct 15 Ford Motor Co says:
* September China vehicle sales total 88,692, -2 percent y/y, versus -3 percent in August
* Jan-Sept China vehicle sales total 788,888, -1 percent y/y Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Accelerate diagnostics announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock