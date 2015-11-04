BRIEF-Highlight Event And Entertainment: EGM resolves an ordinary capital increase
* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting resolves an ordinary capital increase and the extension and increase of the authorized share capital
Nov 4 Nissan Motor Co Ltd says:
* October China vehicle sales total 109,600, +16.8 pct y/y, vs +2.9 pct in Sept
* Jan-Oct vehicle auto sales total 968,200, +3.3 pct y/y Further company coverage: (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk)
* Trendy Plaza entered into termination agreement with Ramada, an indirect subsidiary of NWD