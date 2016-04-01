BRIEF-Orient Securities International says co entered into placing agreement
May 18 Orient Securities International Holdings Ltd:
SHANGHAI, April 1 Companies in China will be allowed to offset their currency swap positions directly with other counterparties on a trial basis, the country's foreign exchange market operator announced on Friday, in a minor reform to currency trading.
Only designated market markers for swaps and forwards can conduct the offset trades, the China Foreign Exchange Trading System (CFETS) said in a statement. CFETS is a unit of the Chinese central bank.
The mutual liquidation of swap positions appear to be aimed at allowing banks and other financial institutions to conduct more derivative trades as their current business scale is restricted by official limits. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
LAGOS, May 18 General Electric (GE) plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on Thursday.