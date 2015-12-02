Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Dec 2 Honda Motor Co Ltd says:
* November China vehicle sales total 90,836, +32.7 pct y/y, versus +25.2 percent in October
* Jan-Nov China vehicle sales total 868,754, +33.0 pct y/y Source text: [bit.ly/1OEUpYt] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.