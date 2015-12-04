BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Dec 4 General Motors Co says:
* Nov China vehicle sales total 346,671, +14 pct y/y, versus +15 pct in Oct
* Sales a record for month of November
* Jan-Nov China vehicle sales total 3.2 million, +4.1 pct y/y Source text: (bit.ly/1HJB49i) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nicholas Heath)
NEW YORK, May 8 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Monday that investors should buy the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets exchange-traded fund, short an ETF tracking the S&P 500, and leverage it one time.