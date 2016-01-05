BEIJING Jan 5 The former Chairman of China Grain Reserves Corp (Sinograin), Zhao Shuanglian, will become the chairman of COFCO Group Co. Ltd, replacing Ning Gaoning, a government regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, which is in charge of state-owned enterprises, did not say where Ning Gaoning will go. However, state media has reported that Ning will become chairman of Sinochem Group. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)