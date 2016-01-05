BEIJING Jan 5 The former Chairman of China
Grain Reserves Corp (Sinograin), Zhao Shuanglian, will become
the chairman of COFCO Group Co. Ltd, replacing Ning Gaoning, a
government regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.
The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission of the State Council, which is in charge of
state-owned enterprises, did not say where Ning Gaoning will go.
However, state media has reported that Ning will become chairman
of Sinochem Group.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)