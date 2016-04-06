BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
April 6 Nissan Motor Co Ltd says:
* March China vehicle sales total 110,200, +0.5 pct y/y, versus -13.0 percent in Feb
* Jan-March China vehicle sales total 298,600, +0.8pct y/y Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.