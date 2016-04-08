BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 General Motors Co says:
* March China vehicle sales total 296,939, -0.6 percent y/y, versus -9.3 percent y/y in Feb
* Jan-March China vehicle sales total 963,652, +0.2 percent y/y Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1oHAH5Y] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.