BRIEF-Magic Software reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.13/shr
* Magic delivers record-breaking revenues of $61 million for the first quarter with 36% year over year growth
April 12 China's LeTV (LeEco Group) says:
* LeSports unit raises $1.2 billion in Series B funding led by HNA Capital Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Carsten)
* Says it and a Tibet media company plan to invest a TV program on Zhejiang TV channel