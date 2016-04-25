BRIEF-Lewis Group sees FY HEPS between 435 cents and 373 cents per share
* Says merchandise sales for year were 2.2% lower than last year with like-for-like merchandise sales down 9.3%
April 25 Nissan Motor CEO Ghosn says:
* Renault-Nissan developing more affordable low-specific electric vehicles with China partner Dongfeng Automobile
* China will be a very big market for EVs, not hybrids
* affordable low-spec EVs will complement alliance's existing high-spec EVs (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
FRANKFURT, May 17 South African retail group Steinhoff on Wednesday said it was kicking off a process to separately list its African retail businesses on the Johannesburg stock exchange.