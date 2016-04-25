BRIEF-Lewis Group sees FY HEPS between 435 cents and 373 cents per share
* Says merchandise sales for year were 2.2% lower than last year with like-for-like merchandise sales down 9.3%
April 25 Nissan Motor Co Ltd China chief Jun Seki says at autoshow in Beijing:
* company expects to start outpacing overall China market growth in 2017 and beyond
* sales outlook unchanged for this year - likely to grow 5 pct y/y to 1.3 mln vehicles
* to achieve faster-than-overall market growth by refocusing on no-frills JV Venucia brand
* underestimated demand for no-frills brands in China
* to launch array of new Venucia brand cars starting late this year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu)
FRANKFURT, May 17 South African retail group Steinhoff on Wednesday said it was kicking off a process to separately list its African retail businesses on the Johannesburg stock exchange.