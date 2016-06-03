June 3 General Motors Co says:

* May China vehicle sales total 295,282, +16.9 percent y/y, versus +7.5 percent in April

* Jan-May China vehicle sales total 1.5 million, +4.3 percent y/y, versus +5.1 percent year ago

* GM May monthly China vehicle sales up 16.9 pct, highest since at least April 2015, when changed to reporting retail sales, data show Source text: [bit.ly/1XmHL7P] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)