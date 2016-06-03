June 3 Toyota Motor Corp says:

* May China vehicle sales up 12.0 percent y/y to 102,900 vehicles, compared to an increase of 9.2 percent in April

* Jan-May China vehicle sales up 20.1 percent y/y to 495,000 vehicles, compared to an increase of 4.4 percent a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu)