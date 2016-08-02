BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Toyota Motor Corp says:
* July China vehicle sales up 5.7 percent from a year earlier to about 97,700 vehicles, swinging back into the plus column from a 3.4-percent decline in June
* January-July China vehicle sales up 14.0 percent from a year earlier to about 689,900 vehicles, versus up 11.9 percent a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing