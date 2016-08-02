BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Honda Motor Co says:
* July China sales total 101,977 vehicles, +39.5 pct y/y, versus +31.8 pct in June
* Jan-July China sales total 644,513 vehicles, +20.7 pct y/y, versus +32.8 pct year ago Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2aw6f9f] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing