Aug 4 General Motors Co says:

* July China vehicle sales total 270,529 units, +18 percent y/y, versus +11.2 percent in June

* Jan-July China vehicle sales total 2.1 million units, +6.8 percent y/y, versus +3.3 percent year ago

* China vehicle monthly sales growth in July highest since at least April 2015, when reporting methodology changed Source text: [bit.ly/2aPG54K] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)