BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 (Reuters) -
* China will relax restrictions on foreign investment in sectors including education and finance, commerce ministry deputy head Wang Shouwen said on Tuesday
* China is reducing restrictions on foreign investment through its free trade zonesc -Wang
* China is creating a more fair, competitive environment to attract foreign investment (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong)
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se