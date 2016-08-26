BRIEF-Capital Trust to consider increase in authorised share capital
* Says to consider increase in authorised share capital of company upto INR 300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 26 Jiang Ruibin, head of financial accounting at Agricultural Bank of China Ltd says at a press conference in Beijing:
* Interest rate cuts, taxation reforms hurt interest income
* Significantly increased write-off of non-performing loans in H1, compared with a year earlier Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller)
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 1,333.6 -1,433.9 cents, up between 33 pct and 43 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)