BEIJING Aug 30 Industrial & Commercial Bank of
China Chairman Yi Huiman said the country's
Big Four state-owned commercial banks and Big Four asset
management companies would be included in the country's
debt-to-equity pilot scheme.
The Big Four include ICBC, along with Bank of China
, Agricultural Bank of China
, and China Construction Bank
.
The Big Four asset managers are led by China Huarong Asset
Management Co and China Cinda Asset Management Co
.
Yi was speaking on the sidelines of a press conference in
Beijing.
China could allow industrial firms to convert their debt
into equity stakes as early as next month, with the government
now putting the finishing touches to a new plan, the official
China Securities Journal reported on Monday.
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller)